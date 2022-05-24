Your Life
Man arrested after accidentally shooting, killing his 18-year-old friend in Maryvale

18-year-old Brian Lujan was found shot near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road on Sunday.
18-year-old Brian Lujan was found shot near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road on Sunday.
By David Baker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing a manslaughter charge after he accidentally shot and killed his 18-year-old friend in Maryvale on Sunday night. It happened at a home near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road around 6:30 p.m. Police said Sergio Lopez Ruiz and Brian Lujan were handling Lopez Ruiz’s gun went it went off and hit Lujan. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said detectives later interviewed Lopez Ruiz and then booked him into jail on manslaughter charges. His bond is set at $20,000. Officers say the investigation is ongoing as more evidence is being processed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

