Kyler Murray a no show at Cardinals OTAs

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals hit the practice field for the first time this offseason. Their franchise quarterback was a no-show. Kyler Murray and his new receiver, Marquis “Hollywood” Brown, were both absent as the Cards hit the field. OTA’s are voluntary and neither Cardinals player was required to be in attendance.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he would like to see Kyler and Hollywood out on the Cardinals practice field together. “I’ve seen them together,” said Kingsbury, who coached against the two former Oklahoma Sooners at Texas Tech. “Live and in-person on the other team and it was not fun for me. I think as a coach, you want to have these guys here all the time but it’s not how the rules are set up.”

Kingsbury was asked whether he expected to have his quarterback at mandatory minicamp in June and he answered, “I do.” J.J. Watt was in attendance and ready to hit.

. JJ Watt is here and ready to hit stuff pic.twitter.com/2BUJW8rrig — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 23, 2022

