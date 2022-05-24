Escape the heat at Mesa public pools beginning this weekend

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s time to hit the pool to escape the Arizona heat! Kids, teens and adults can head to Mesa city pools beginning this Saturday. The city offers nine public pools for families to enjoy that will be open daily through July 23.

Admission for kids and teens 17 and under is $2. Adults are $4 and seniors 55 and older are $2. Those feeling a bit more adventurous can ride the FlowRider at the Rhodes Aquatic Complex near Baseline and Dobson roads. FlowRider rates are $10 for kids and $14 for adults for a one-hour ride while the fence is up. After that, prices increase for rides without the fence but that’s only for more experienced water sports enthusiasts. For the complete pricing guide, click/tap here.

If you’re looking for a deal, family and individual season pool passes are available at a discounted price through May 27. Passes are sold on the Parks and Recreation website and the Mesa Parks and Recreation Office. For the entire list of public pools and information on passes, visit mesaparks.com. To see the hours of operation for a pool near you, click/tap here.

