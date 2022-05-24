Dry, windy Memorial Day holiday weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Red Flag Warnings continue for southeast Arizona on Tuesday with sustained winds in the 20 mph range and peak wind gusts in eastern Arizona in the 40s. As the wind dies down, we’ll start to warm up over the next couple of days. As a result, an Ozone Advisory has been issued for central Arizona on Wednesday as surface ozone levels may approach the unhealthy range. We’ll likely have to deal with the Ozone Advisory the rest of the week.

As a ridge of high-pressure shifts in from the west, temperatures will climb quickly. By Wednesday, we’ll be around 103. We’ll be up to 106 on Thursday and about 105 on Friday before temperatures start to moderate for the holiday weekend.

The potentially bad news for the weekend is the wind potential. A breezy weekend is expected around the Valley, and we’re likely to see Red Flag warnings in northern Arizona. And on Memorial Day itself, the Valley will be rather windy with sustained winds reaching into the 20 mph range. The fire danger around the state won’t get much higher than this coming weekend.

