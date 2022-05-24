Your Life
Deputy-involved shooting kills one in Arizona City

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a Pinal County deputy shot and killed a man at an Arizona City home on Monday, May 23.

Deputies said they were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home the 14000 block of South Acapulco Road. The caller, who owned the home, reportedly said a man armed with a large knife was threatening to take his own life in the front yard.

After deputies arrived, one deputy shot the suspect, who was identified as 30-year-old Arthuro Rivera.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

