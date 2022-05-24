Your Life
Missing N.C. 7-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police canceled an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 7-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-605-6393.

