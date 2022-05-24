Active police situation at north Phoenix neighborhood after suspect shot at officers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department is working to take a suspect into custody after investigators said the gunman shot at officers. It happened around 4 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Rosemonte Drive, which is just north of Union Hills Drive.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area or stay inside if they live nearby. Officers are working to shut down 32nd Street as the situation unfolds. No other information was released.

