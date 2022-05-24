Your Life
2 Phoenix women arrested in Casa Grande fentanyl bust; 500,000 pills seized

The Casa Grande Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old Tania...
The Casa Grande Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old Tania Luna Solis, both of Phoenix.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Casa Grande say they’ve arrested two people from Phoenix after a traffic stop uncovered hundreds of thousands of Fentanyl pills, a gun, and a large amount of cash.

Casa Grande police say that Martha Lopez, the driver of the car, and Tania Luna Solis, a passenger, face multiple drug charges from the drug bust.

In a news release, police said they stopped Lopez for speeding on the I-10 near Casa Grande on Monday just after 5:30 p.m. During the traffic stop, officers said they discovered half a million Fentanyl pills disguised inside bottles that made them look like collagen supplements. Police also seized a gun and cash and noted that two children were inside the car.

Casa Grande police say they seized Fentanyl pills that were disguised in Collagen bottles.
Casa Grande police say they seized Fentanyl pills that were disguised in Collagen bottles.(Arizona's Family)

“The transport and sale of drugs in our community affects us all. It is hard to quantify the number of lives this investigation has saved, but I am sure we are making a difference,” said Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory.

Lopez and Solis face drug possession and transportation charges, among weapons and child endangerment charges. Both children have been placed in the Department of Child Safety custody while the Pinal County Attorney’s Office reviews the charges.

