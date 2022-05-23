Warm weather returns later this week to Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We had a pretty nice mid-May run of cool temperatures with four straight days with highs in the 90s. That will change this week, perhaps as early as tomorrow, as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. The high will allow us to warm up, probably getting to 105 by the end of the week. It could even be a bit hotter, but we’re not going record-hunting this week. Temperatures will begin to moderate by next weekend.

A bit of light rain is showing up on radar in northern Arizona associated with a storm passing mainly to the north of the state. But most likely, a lot of what is showing up on the radar is virga, rain that evaporates before it gets to the ground. It’s pretty breezy in northern Arizona, but no advisories are out.

In southeast Arizona, tomorrow is expected to be a windy day. Hence, as a result of that and the dry conditions, The Tucson office of the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning in portions of Safford, Greenlee, Cochise and eastern Pinal counties for Tuesday.

By the way, this is day 55 without rain at Sky Harbor Airport.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.