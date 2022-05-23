U.S. 60 fully reopens in Tempe following water main break repairs

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - People commuting to work from the East Valley can rejoice! The westbound lanes have fully reopened for travel, weeks after a water main break caused major flooding across a section of the U.S. 60 in Tempe earlier this month. The eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 were reopened last Sunday.

The City of Tempe says westbound lanes were reopened at 10 p.m. Officials said workers completed concrete paving, lane striping, and other work this weekend to make the reopening possible ahead of the workweek. Crews also reopened the eastbound U.S. 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive. There are still some lane restrictions on McClintock Drive due to continued work on the water transmission line. People can still go north and south on McClintock Drive and make left turns, but there could be some delays.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods declared May 23 to be “U.S. 60 Workers Day” to honor the work of those who helped restore the freeway. “Working around the clock, these dedicated men and women helped reopen the U.S. 60 as quickly and as safely as possible. They are shining examples of public service,” he said.

UPDATE: FYI - The Dobson Road on-ramp to US 60 WB remains closed, as does the L-101 NB to US 60 WB.



The AZ 511 app will keep you updated on the latest road conditions; you can grab it here: https://t.co/kUvoqCy8V0#Aztraffic #arizona #US60 #tempe https://t.co/vPF9N6H3jZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 23, 2022

On Friday, Arizona Department of Transportation officials said contractors hired by the City of Tempe had made significant progress on westbound repairs with overnight concrete paving. With city engineers working around the clock, officials said they expected westbound lanes to reopen early this week. Crews have been working for weeks to repair the damage caused by the break on May 7 when a 24-inch line broke near the freeway. The break happened behind a retaining wall near the top of the McClintock Drive westbound off-ramp. The break flooded the roadway, forcing a closure in both directions of the U.S. 60 in the Tempe area.

