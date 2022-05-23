Phoenix gas prices are up 24 cents, average price now at $5.12

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – The national average price of gas went up 11 cents from a week ago, making this the fifth straight week of rising prices. In Arizona, the price hike is even bigger, it’s up 24.6 cents in the last week.

According to GasBuddy, the national average is $4.57 a gallon, which is up 45.4 cents from a month ago and $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago. In metro Phoenix, the average is $5.12 per gallon.

The gas price monitoring service says that the cheapest station in Phoenix had regular unleaded gas at $4.79 per gallon while the most expensive price in the Valley was $5.79. Statewide, the cheapest price was $4.25 while the highest was $5.90.

With diesel gas prices continuing to climb, semi-truck drivers are feeling the strain, along with diesel distributors and even consumers.

GasBuddy reports the national average price of diesel fell slightly by 1.7 cents and stands at $5.53 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Drivers in Alaska saw the highest week-to-week price increase of 31 cents, according to AAA. Though all states are average over $4 per gallon, AAA reports Oklahoma is the nation’s least-expensive market with the average cost of fuel sitting at $4.04.

Prices in neighboring Tucson went down 0.6 cents from last week, where the average price now stands at $4.48 per gallon.

