Peoria martial arts instructor accused of having sex with a student

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Peoria martial arts instructor is facing several sex abuse charges after allegedly having a relationship with one of her students. Court documents say Elsa Cristina Flores, 22, was arrested on May 4 after the parents of a 13-year-old boy discovered romantic messages on their son’s phone.

Flores, a teacher at the Millennium Martial Arts near 91st and Olive avenues, would reportedly have the victim, one of the class leaders, stay after school. Court paperwork says that the student would frequently get rides from Flores. On one occasion, the boy’s parents had tracked him to a Safeway, to which the boy didn’t want to answer. Court paperwork says the parents looked over his phone and discovered that Flores had been messaging the boy over Snapchat with the contact name saved as “My baby.” Investigators also add that they saw a conversation where they called each other “babe” and “I love you,” but the teen quickly locked his phone and refused to give his password. A parent tried to talk to Flores, who said she wanted to speak in person, was “ashamed,” and would no longer speak to that boy, court paperwork said. Parents later provided that phone to Peoria police as part of the investigation.

Detectives also interviewed the owner of the Karate Studio, who asked Flores about the allegations after the parents told the studio. She admitted to the relationship with the owner and said that if “anyone finds out, I am going to prison.”

The next day, detectives spoke with the teen’s sister, who said that the boy and the Flores had started messaging each other last December. Soon after, Flores reportedly told the boy that she had “romantic feelings” for him. Court paperwork says that after a belt test, Flores had asked the teen if he would be her “Quince” — short for quinceanera — partner. In one instance, Flores and the teen went to dinner and TJ Maxx, which the boy described as a “date.” In January, the victim and Flores reportedly started their sexual relationship. Court paperwork alleges that Flores had sent explicit photos to the victim, but he only sent her pictures of his abdomen. Detectives also helped set up a recording with a parent where Flores said they had had sex in her car at a park and that Flores had to take the “morning after pill.”

Flores was booked into jail on six counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of molestation of a child, and one count of aggravated luring of a minor.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.