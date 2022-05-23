Your Life
Mild & breezy Monday forecast

7-Day Forecast for Monday, May 23
7-Day Forecast for Monday, May 23(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for a sunny but breezy day in the Valley of the Sun. Morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s will climb to about 97 degrees for a high this afternoon. Southwesterly winds will pick up to about 15 to 20 miles per hour this afternoon and evening.

An area of low pressure pushing by to the north of Arizona keeps winds breezy today across Arizona. Sunshine and dry weather is on tap for the deserts, but a few sprinkles and even isolated, mainly dry thunderstorms are possible in the high country later today. Significant rain is not likely, and dry lightning is a threat.

Another round of windy weather is likely Tuesday and Friday of this week, especially in the high country, although the Valley will notice windier conditions as well.

A ridge of high pressure currently centered off the west coast will gradually move toward Arizona this week, increasing our afternoon temperatures and keeping skies mostly clear. Look for triple digits to return tomorrow, with the peak of the heat likely Thursday and Friday with temperatures at or near 105 degrees. Temperatures should come down a degree or two for the holiday weekend.

