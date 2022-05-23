Your Life
Fire burns through Phoenix auto yard

Auto yard fire near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road.
Auto yard fire near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire ripped through part of a Phoenix auto yard on Monday afternoon. It started just after 12 p.m. in an area near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road where multiple used auto part stores and warehouses are located. Video from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed heavy plumes of smoke throughout the area, which is south of the Salt River. Aerials from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed firefighters hosing down vehicles at a junkyard.

Phoenix Fire Department crews have called a first alarm, but no other information has been released. The number of alarms indicates how big of a response is needed to help contain the fire. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. It is the second big fire to spark in the city in as many days. Over the weekend, a massive fire at a scrapyard sparked multiple explosions near the I-10 stack.

