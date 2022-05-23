Your Life
Goodyear man in custody for alleged murder of estranged wife’s boyfriend

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening near 91st Avenue and...
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening near 91st Avenue and Campbell Avenue in Phoenix.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Goodyear man is in custody following a deadly shooting late last week in west Phoenix.

Shortly before 4 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police responded to the report of a shooting at a home near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Hector Antillon Acosta lying in a bed with multiple gunshot wounds. Acosta was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries a short time later.

According to court paperwork, Acosta’s girlfriend told officers that right before the shooting, she received a phone call from her estranged husband, 39-year-old Robert J. Segobia, but didn’t answer. She says that he showed up at the house less than two minutes later and went into the bedroom she and Acosta were in. Court documents say Segobia pulled out a gun and shot Acosta several times. No one else was hurt.

After leaving the home, police say Segobia met with his mother and children before turning himself in at a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office substation in Avondale. Segobia’s now facing multiple charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree burglary and aggravated assault.

Court documents say Segobia’s estranged wife told investigators that they had decided to get divorced about a year ago but still lived in the same house. According to investigators, she says Segobia recently became extremely jealous when he learned of her relationship with Acosta, threatening to post provocative photos of her on social media. He also indicated that he was able to track her movements electronically.

Acosta and Segobia had reportedly never met. A preliminary hearing is set for May 31.

