LIVE VIDEO: Brush fire is burning near Chandler

By David Baker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of firefighters are battling a fire that’s burning near Chandler on the Gila River Indian Reservation. It started on Monday afternoon near Queek Creek and Old Price roads. Firefighters said the flames have burned about an acre. The flames are burning green brush that’s surrounded by desert. The fire is sending black smoke into the air that can be seen for miles. It’s unclear what started the fire.

