Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Heating up this week with triple digits making a return

As we head into the holiday weekend, you will want to plan ahead by packing the water and sunscreen as temperatures will be near 101 on Saturday and Sunday.
By Holly Bock
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hopefully, you have enjoyed the somewhat cooler temperatures this weekend!

With low pressure positioned to the north of the region, this has cooled temperatures down a bit from the triple digits. There won’t be much change as we head into the work week but by Tuesday, a warming trend kicks off with triple digits back in the forecast. High pressure will spread over the region and really warm temperatures up especially Thursday and Friday to near 106 degrees.

Our precipitation outlook doesn’t look great, showing no chances for rain over the next seven days. As we head into the holiday weekend, you will want to plan ahead by packing the water and sunscreen as temperatures will be near 101 on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Heat is on the way, heading toward the triple digits
7-Day Forecast for May 22, 2022
Temps below 100 for Sunday in Phoenix
Big warm up on its way into the triple digits this upcoming week
Big warm up next week