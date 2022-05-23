Heating up this week with triple digits making a return

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hopefully, you have enjoyed the somewhat cooler temperatures this weekend!

With low pressure positioned to the north of the region, this has cooled temperatures down a bit from the triple digits. There won’t be much change as we head into the work week but by Tuesday, a warming trend kicks off with triple digits back in the forecast. High pressure will spread over the region and really warm temperatures up especially Thursday and Friday to near 106 degrees.

Our precipitation outlook doesn’t look great, showing no chances for rain over the next seven days. As we head into the holiday weekend, you will want to plan ahead by packing the water and sunscreen as temperatures will be near 101 on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.