1 dead, 2 hurt after car ran out of gas on I-17, causing crash and closure in North Phoenix

The northbound lanes of the I-17 are closed in north Phoenix after a deadly crash early Monday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and two people are in the hospital after an early-morning crash that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17, causing a massive traffic backup going into the morning rush hour.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a black Toyota Camry ran out of gas near Thunderbird Road and was blocking the northbound lanes. DPS Capt. Alan Haywood said the Camry’s emergency lights were not flashing when an SUV slammed into the sedan and then a Tesla crashed. Haywood said investigators are still piecing everything together.

Haywood said in addition to the woman who was killed, two other people were injured. He also said investigators are looking for one or two people from the SUV who apparently left the scene.

Video from the scene showed a heavy traffic backup through much of north Phoenix and three cars with extensive head-on damage.

Haywood said if you find yourself in a disabled vehicle on the freeway and can get out safely, you should do it and then get as far away from traffic as possible, preferably behind a barrier.

It’s not yet clear when the freeway might reopen. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use city streets or the SR-51 as an alternate route through the morning as the investigation takes place. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

