Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Additional fire restrictions on the way for multiple Arizona National Park sites

New fire restrictions will soon go into effect for eight Arizona National Park sites.
New fire restrictions will soon go into effect for eight Arizona National Park sites.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the risk of wildfires continues across the state and region, the National Park Service is adding more fire restrictions at eight sites in southern Arizona.

Effective on Wednesday, May 25, Stage 2 fire restrictions will be in effect at the following Arizona National Park sites:

  • Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
  • Chiricahua National Monument
  • Coronado National Memorial
  • Fort Bowie National Historic Site
  • Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
  • Saguaro National Park
  • Tonto National Monument
  • Tumacácori National Historic Park

Year-round wildfire prevention measures are already in place that prohibit leaving a fire unattended, possessing fireworks and using firearms on NPS lands. Stage 2 adds the following restrictions:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, including within a developed recreation site or improved site. The use of liquid petroleum or LPG fueled stoves, lanterns, or heating devices (devices with an on/off switch) is allowed.
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle and use of ashtrays.
  • Using explosives or any incendiary device.

Again, those restrictions begin on Wednesday and will remain in effect until rescinded by the NPS. Violators can be hit with fines or possible jail time. Check out other Arizona fire information and restrictions here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hoops was booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of shooting a gun within a...
Man allegedly shoots, kills wife at Tempe home after claiming she “startled” him
RAW VIDEO: Firefighters battle brush fire near Chandler
RAW VIDEO: Firefighters battle brush fire near Chandler
Felix was booked on two counts of indecent exposure and one count of narcotic drug possession.
Girl wakes up to find naked stranger in her bed at Phoenix home, police say
Dozens of firefighters are keeping an eye on the blaze.
Brush fire is burning near Chandler