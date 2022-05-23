Additional fire restrictions on the way for multiple Arizona National Park sites

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the risk of wildfires continues across the state and region, the National Park Service is adding more fire restrictions at eight sites in southern Arizona.

Effective on Wednesday, May 25, Stage 2 fire restrictions will be in effect at the following Arizona National Park sites:

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

Chiricahua National Monument

Coronado National Memorial

Fort Bowie National Historic Site

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Saguaro National Park

Tonto National Monument

Tumacácori National Historic Park

Year-round wildfire prevention measures are already in place that prohibit leaving a fire unattended, possessing fireworks and using firearms on NPS lands. Stage 2 adds the following restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, including within a developed recreation site or improved site. The use of liquid petroleum or LPG fueled stoves, lanterns, or heating devices (devices with an on/off switch) is allowed.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle and use of ashtrays.

Using explosives or any incendiary device.

Again, those restrictions begin on Wednesday and will remain in effect until rescinded by the NPS. Violators can be hit with fines or possible jail time. Check out other Arizona fire information and restrictions here.

