Woman’s leg amputated during waterskiing accident at Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is struggling to survive after she had her leg cut off in a boating accident at Lake Pleasant Saturday. Firefighters say she was waterskiing when something happened and her leg got amputated around 5 p.m on the north end of the lake. Somebody then called 911. Emergency crews arrived and treated her. She was then flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition. An investigation is underway.

