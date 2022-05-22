Your Life
Woman’s leg amputated during waterskiing accident at Lake Pleasant

The accident happened while she was waterskiing.
The accident happened while she was waterskiing.(Arizona's Family)
By Eric Zotcavage and David Baker
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is struggling to survive after she had her leg cut off in a boating accident at Lake Pleasant Saturday. Firefighters say she was waterskiing when something happened and her leg got amputated around 5 p.m on the north end of the lake. Somebody then called 911. Emergency crews arrived and treated her. She was then flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition. An investigation is underway.

