WATCH: Tempe police round up spooked horses running loose in the road

Some horses took a tour of southern Tempe near Rural Road today. Thanks to Tempe officers, they made it home safely.(Tempe Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three horses took a tour of south Tempe near Rural Road today. According to police, they managed to escape their corral Saturday afternoon and went trotting down the street.

Mario Martinez said he was driving south on Rural Road early in the afternoon when he saw the horses come from the Buena Vista Ranch area. “I knew they have horses there. They were just trotting along in the road.” Martinez said when the police came they began to trot a little faster, at one point they were galloping.

Tempe police say one of their mounted officers was able to round up the escapees and get them back home. Watch the video below to see how the modern round-up happened:

Some horses took a tour of southern Tempe near Rural Road today. Thanks to Tempe officers, they made it home safely.

