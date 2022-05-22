Tickets on sale to see Kehlani on tour this September in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tickets are on sale to see Kehlani on her Blue Water Road Tour, which is headed to Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre on September 14! The tour starts in July in North Carolina and will end on December 12 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Kehlani is a two-time Grammy award winner with over 5 billion streams and recently won the “Rule Breaker Award” from Billboard Women in Music. This tour celebrates her third, full-length album called “Blue Water Road.” Special guest rapper Rico Nasty will be performing with her for all North American tour dates, and vocalist Destin Conrad on all tour dates. Tickets are available at this link.

The U.S. tour dates are as follows:

Sat Jul 30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Mon Aug 01 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

Wed Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 05 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 07 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Aug 09 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Aug 12 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sat Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Mon Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center

Tue Aug 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

Wed Aug 17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Mon Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Wed Aug 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Aug 28 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Tue Aug 30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Thu Sep 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sat Sep 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Tue Sep 06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sat Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Wed Sep 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Thu Sep 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sat Sep 17 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

Sun Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wed Sep 21 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Fri Sep 30 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Oct 21 – Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.