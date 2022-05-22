Prestigious Phoenix high school reports widespread cheating

PHOENIX (AP) — The principal of Brophy College Preparatory says the prestigious private Phoenix high school has learned of “widespread even pervasive” cheating in its all-male student body.

Principal Bob Ryan said Friday in a letter to parents that an unspecified number of students devised a system in which students were paid by others to complete online homework and tests in multiple math sections. Ryan said students who “propagated” the system would be held accountable, but that discovery of the cheating immediately before Saturday’s graduation made it impossible to ensure to ensure that all students involved would be held appropriately accountable.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.