Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Prestigious Phoenix high school reports widespread cheating

Principal Bob Ryan said Friday in a letter to parents that an unspecified number of students...
Principal Bob Ryan said Friday in a letter to parents that an unspecified number of students devised a system in which students were paid by others to complete online homework and tests in multiple math sections.(Unsplash)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The principal of Brophy College Preparatory says the prestigious private Phoenix high school has learned of “widespread even pervasive” cheating in its all-male student body.

Principal Bob Ryan said Friday in a letter to parents that an unspecified number of students devised a system in which students were paid by others to complete online homework and tests in multiple math sections. Ryan said students who “propagated” the system would be held accountable, but that discovery of the cheating immediately before Saturday’s graduation made it impossible to ensure to ensure that all students involved would be held appropriately accountable.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The accident happened while she was waterskiing.
Woman’s leg amputated during waterskiing accident at Lake Pleasant
Some horses took a tour of southern Tempe near Rural Road today. Thanks to Tempe officers, they...
WATCH: Tempe police round up spooked horses running loose in the road
Tempe police officers round up a few escaped horses in south Tempe
Mesa Fire Department is working to completely extinguish a working house fire near Recker Road...
Mesa house destroyed in fire, two Mesa police officers treated for smoke inhalation