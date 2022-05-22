Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Multiple explosions reported after scrapyard fire near I-10 stack in Phoenix

Scrapyard fire
Scrapyard fire(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Fire Department and multiple other agencies were on the scene of a massive scrapyard fire near the I-10 stack early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called out to the scene near 22nd Avenue and Willetta Street, south of McDowell around 5:45 a.m. Video from the scene showed massive plumes of black smoke over central Phoenix as firefighters worked to put out the flames. Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas told Arizona’s Family that multiple explosions believed to be caused by magnesium have been reported after the fire started. But it’s not yet clear what started the initial blaze. Authorities ultimately upgraded the fire to a fourth-alarm, which means even more firefighters were on the scene. Electricity in the area has been cut off as a precaution as Arizona’s Family crews spotted a power pole on fire.

Arizona's Family crews captured an explosion on camera as crews battled a scrapyard fire near the I-10 stack.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Explosion at central Phoenix scrapyard
RAW VIDEO: Explosion at central Phoenix scrapyard
Toddler dead after driver hits him in Avondale neighborhood
Arizona seeing another rise in flu cases
The Cortes family is leaning toward moving rather than rebuilding.
Family who lost everything in Phoenix house fire looks ahead