Man accused of murder after shooting in Maryvale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed another man in Phoenix’s Maryvale neighborhood on Friday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. in the area near 91st Avene and Camelback Road.

Phoenix police say when their officers got to the scene they found 41-year-old Hector Antillon, who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. A short time later officers found and arrested 39-year-old Robert Segobia in connection with the shooting. He was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and first-degree burglary. We hope to learn more about what happened when court paperwork is released on Monday.

