Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man accused of murder after shooting in Maryvale

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening near 91st Avenue and...
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening near 91st Avenue and Campbell Avenue in Phoenix.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:38 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed another man in Phoenix’s Maryvale neighborhood on Friday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. in the area near 91st Avene and Camelback Road.

Phoenix police say when their officers got to the scene they found 41-year-old Hector Antillon, who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. A short time later officers found and arrested 39-year-old Robert Segobia in connection with the shooting. He was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and first-degree burglary. We hope to learn more about what happened when court paperwork is released on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The accident happened while she was waterskiing.
Woman’s leg amputated during waterskiing accident at Lake Pleasant
Students were paid by others to complete online homework and tests in multiple math sections,...
‘Widespread cheating’ scandal in math rocks Brophy College Prep
Some horses took a tour of southern Tempe near Rural Road today. Thanks to Tempe officers, they...
WATCH: Tempe police round up spooked horses running loose in the road
Tempe police officers round up a few escaped horses in south Tempe