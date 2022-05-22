Fire now under control after scrapyard fire sparks explosions near I-10 stack in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 & AP) -- A major scrapyard fire is now under control after Phoenix Fire Department and several other agencies worked early Sunday morning to contain it near the I-10 stack.

Fire crews were called out to the scene near 22nd Avenue and Willetta Street, south of McDowell around 5:45 a.m. Video from the scene showed massive plumes of black smoke over central Phoenix as firefighters worked to put out the flames. Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas told Arizona’s Family that multiple explosions believed to be caused by magnesium have been reported after the fire started.

It’s still not yet clear what started the initial blaze. Authorities ultimately upgraded the fire to a fourth-alarm, meaning even more firefighters were on the scene. Electricity in the area has been cut off as a precaution as Arizona’s Family crews spotted a power pole on fire.

Arizona's Family crews captured an explosion on camera as crews battled a scrapyard fire near the I-10 stack.

