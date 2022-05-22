Your Life
2-year-old boy dead after being hit by a driver in Avondale

A 2-year-old boy died in Avondale after he was hit by a pickup truck Saturday night.
A 2-year-old boy died in Avondale after he was hit by a pickup truck Saturday night.(AZFamily)
By David Baker
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler is dead after a driver hit him in Avondale on Saturday evening. It happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Durango Street, which is just north of Lower Buckeye Road. The 2-year-old boy was rushed to Goodyear’s Abrazo West Campus where he later died. The driver stayed on the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

