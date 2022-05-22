2-year-old boy dead after being hit by a driver in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler is dead after a driver hit him in Avondale on Saturday evening. It happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Durango Street, which is just north of Lower Buckeye Road. The 2-year-old boy was rushed to Goodyear’s Abrazo West Campus where he later died. The driver stayed on the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.

