Mesa house destroyed in fire, two Mesa police officers treated for smoke inhalation

Mesa Fire Department is working to completely extinguish a working house fire near Recker Road and Brown Road in Mesa.(Arizona's Family)
By Eric Zotcavage
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A home in Mesa is now destroyed after catching fire Saturday afternoon. Mesa fire crews got to the house near Recker and Brown Roads just after 1 p.m. to find it engulfed in flames. Because of heavy fire conditions, all firefighting had to be done outside the home using a ladder truck.

Firefighters say they were able to keep the fire from spreading to two nearby townhomes.

No firefighters were injured.
No firefighters were injured.(AZFamily)

Mesa local Anthony Williamson said he was driving by when he saw the smoke. He said he turned around to see if he could help. “Saw what it was. We popped a U-turn, ran in, made sure we got 911 on the phone.”

Fire officials say everyone was able to get out of the house without getting hurt. Two police officers were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. There’s no further information as to what sparked the fire.

