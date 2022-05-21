Your Life
Cooling down this weekend, finally a break from the heat

7-Day Forecast for Saturday, May 21
7-Day Forecast for Saturday, May 21(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A low-pressure system is just to the north of us, which means temperatures will be cooler this weekend than they were earlier this week. Temperatures will be in the 90s Saturday and Sunday. With a couple of disturbances moving over the region through this weekend and early next week, this will create slightly breezy conditions and high clouds Sunday.

This somewhat cooler weather is short-lived. By next week, high pressure spreads over the region and this will warm up temperatures across the state back to triple digits, pushing 105 Thursday and Friday. Our average temperature for this time of the year is 96 degrees. Conditions will stay dry over the next week, with no rain chances in sight.

