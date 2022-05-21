Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Cooler temps for the weekend

7-Day Forecast for Saturday, May 21
7-Day Forecast for Saturday, May 21(Arizona's Family)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Say hello to cooler temps and a pleasant weekend in Arizona! We’re seeing temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the Phoenix area to start your weekend.

Get out this morning and enjoy the beautiful conditions! Look for a high of 94 this afternoon, two degrees below average. Winds should also be lighter than Friday.

Highs will stay in the 90s on Sunday with a high of 97 expected. We’ll start the workweek in the 90s before high pressure builds and temps climb. Look for a high of 101 on Wednesday, 106 on Thursday, and 107 on Friday. No rain is in sight for the next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

n the Valley, afternoon highs for the weekend will be running a couple of degrees below average.
FORECAST: Tempearture drop for the weekend
n the Valley, afternoon highs for the weekend will be running a couple of degrees below average.
A cool weekend ahead for the Phoenix area
It's going to be a windy Friday with a slight temperature drop to come over the weekend.
Expect a windy Friday for Arizona!
Windy Friday ahead as temperatures drop a bit over the weekend
Windy Friday ahead as temperatures drop a bit over the weekend