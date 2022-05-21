Cooler temps for the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Say hello to cooler temps and a pleasant weekend in Arizona! We’re seeing temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the Phoenix area to start your weekend.

Get out this morning and enjoy the beautiful conditions! Look for a high of 94 this afternoon, two degrees below average. Winds should also be lighter than Friday.

Highs will stay in the 90s on Sunday with a high of 97 expected. We’ll start the workweek in the 90s before high pressure builds and temps climb. Look for a high of 101 on Wednesday, 106 on Thursday, and 107 on Friday. No rain is in sight for the next week.

