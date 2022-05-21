Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Coconino County K-9 receives special birthday present with first drug bust

Dex sniffed out over 43 pounds of meth during a drug bust!
Dex sniffed out over 43 pounds of meth during a drug bust!(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Coconino County K-9 had a very special birthday on Friday afternoon. The good boy made a big break in his first drug bust — sniffing out over 43 pounds of meth on his birthday! The sheriff’s office says Dex is a new addition to the team and congratulated him on the bust. Happy Birthday, Dex!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scottsdale man says rent to increase over $800 a month
Pandemic border policy to stay after federal judge rules against Biden administration
If he wants to renew, it’ll cost him $3,203 for a 13-month lease.
Scottsdale tenant hit with $826 rent increase
Homes burned, several dogs dead after double house fire in Phoenix
Homes burned, several dogs dead after double house fire in Phoenix