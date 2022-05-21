Coconino County K-9 receives special birthday present with first drug bust

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Coconino County K-9 had a very special birthday on Friday afternoon. The good boy made a big break in his first drug bust — sniffing out over 43 pounds of meth on his birthday! The sheriff’s office says Dex is a new addition to the team and congratulated him on the bust. Happy Birthday, Dex!

