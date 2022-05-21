Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon be fined if they’re not open

Businesses could face fines if they're not open during correct hours.
Businesses could face fines if they're not open during correct hours.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Shops and restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon face penalties if they’re not open. Arizona’s Family has learned businesses are being told they have to return to contracted hours by June 1 or face fines. Airport officials say inspectors will be going around the terminals to see if businesses are open during hours that were agreed upon. They’ll also use cameras to see if lights are on or off.

Phoenix Sky Harbor is close to seeing passenger numbers hitting pre-pandemic levels. About 76% of food and beverage places are open, while 92% of retail shops are open in Terminal 3 and Terminal 4.

Staffing shortages at Sky Harbor Airport continue even after 2 years

Arizona’s Family has previously reported that some shops and restaurants have struggled to find staffing to keep open. The airport has job fairs every month through at least August. Hundreds of people have been hired, but more positions are still open.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After years of construction, the wait to ride the new Valley Metro Tempe streetcar is finally...
Valley Metro Tempe streetcar begins service
Forest officials are finding some people simply aren't following the restrictions.
Coconino County fire officials seeing illegal fire activity despite restrictions
The candlelight vigil was held to remember two teens who died by suicide in Chandler last...
Community gathers for vigil in Chandler to raise awareness about teen suicide
Tempe Streetcar debuts in Tempe