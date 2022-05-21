Businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon be fined if they’re not open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Shops and restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon face penalties if they’re not open. Arizona’s Family has learned businesses are being told they have to return to contracted hours by June 1 or face fines. Airport officials say inspectors will be going around the terminals to see if businesses are open during hours that were agreed upon. They’ll also use cameras to see if lights are on or off.

Phoenix Sky Harbor is close to seeing passenger numbers hitting pre-pandemic levels. About 76% of food and beverage places are open, while 92% of retail shops are open in Terminal 3 and Terminal 4.

Arizona’s Family has previously reported that some shops and restaurants have struggled to find staffing to keep open. The airport has job fairs every month through at least August. Hundreds of people have been hired, but more positions are still open.

