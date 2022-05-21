5 ways to have fun in the Arizona heat this weekend | May 20-22

With our current temperatures, it’s pretty safe to say summer is here. And we have so many ways to feel that iconic radiating heat. From art to food, or even some poolside jams, there’s nothing quite like living in the Valley of the Sun.

1. Arizona Restaurant Week

Arizona foodies (including our very own) have been waiting months for this. The Arizona Restaurant Association is putting on an excellent way for chefs to showcase their expertise with special three-course curated menus around the state. More than 120 restaurants are participating. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 29

Where: Locations around the state

Cost: Special pricing of $33, $44, or $55 per person/couple

2. Artopia: The Immersive Art Experience

A wildly popular art show from Chicago has come to the Valley. Immerse yourself in some futuristic designs from nationally renowned street artists, hang out at the lounge, grab a cocktail, or play with interactive projection mapping. Click/tap here for more information

When: Thursday-Sunday through May 29

Where: Artopia, 313 W. Apache Street, Phoenix

Cost: General admission is $29 for adults, and kids are $21.

3. Culver’s “From Wisconsin With Love Tour”

Few things are beloved more in the midwest than this fast-food chain. And it’s hitting the road with a stop at the Phoenix Zoo. While the chain has a few locations around the Valley, it’s still relatively new to the southwest. Arrive early to gain free admission, grab some cheese curbs and custard. You’ll thank us later. Click/tap here for more information

When: Friday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Zoo’s Harmony Farm, 455 N. Galvin Pkwy.

Cost: Food options vary; free admission to the first 750 guests.

4. Oliver Heldens

Listen to this Dutch star, and you’ll instantly be mesmerized by his voice. Oliver Heldens has stood out from the crowd with his remixes with Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Pluth, and Coldplay, not to mention his collaboration with Tiesto. Click/tap here for more information

When: Saturday, May 21 at 5 p.m.

Where: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort

Cost: General admission is $35 (21+ only)

5. Falcon Field Pancake Breakfast

Vintage Military Warbirds from a historic World War II hangar will be on display with breakfast served by the Falcon Warbirds Pilots and the Aviation Explorer Post 352. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, May 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Falcon Field WWII Hangar, 4626 Fighter Aces Drive, Mesa

Cost: $8 at the door (additional donations appreciated)

