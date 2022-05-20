Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

US attorneys don’t oppose lifting restrictions for Hinckley, who tried to assassinate Reagan

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June 2022 if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable as he continues to live in Williamsburg, Va.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on John Hinckley Jr.

He is the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

A federal judge in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable.

U.S. attorneys said in a letter to the court on Thursday that he has.

The 66-year-old has been living in Williamsburg, Virginia. A court hearing is scheduled for June 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden: South Korean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia
Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, used the platform to respond to the...
Elon Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant
The very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe was sold to a private owner for 135 million euros,...
Most expensive car in the world sells for $142 million
Police said a neighbor reported that a 2-year-old boy was wandering in a front yard alone...
Mom left 2-year-old alone while she went to a store, police say