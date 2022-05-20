Your Life
U.S. 60 westbound in Tempe may reopen early next week

Officials are saying that more progress has been made in the re-paving process.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 through Tempe near McClintock Drive may reopen early next week. Contractors hired by the City of Tempe have been working around the clock, and Arizona Department of Transportation officials say significant progress has been made with overnight concrete paving.

On Thursday, Tempe engineers weren’t able to give an official timeline for reopening because of the damage caused by the water main break. The break, which happened on May 7, caused major flooding after a 24-inch line broke near the freeway. The break happened behind a retaining wall near the top of the McClintock Drive westbound off-ramp. The break flooded the roadway, forcing a closure in both directions of the U.S. 60 in the Tempe area. The eastbound lanes of the roadway reopened following repairs Sunday evening, after just over a week-long closure. ADOT says it’s working with Tempe to complete the necessary work to reopen next week.

