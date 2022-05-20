Teen girl, woman dead after car crashes into block wall in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen girl and a woman are dead after their car crashed into a block wall on Wednesday morning in Phoenix. The crash happened near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road around 10:30 a.m.

Officers say 16-year-old Victoria Cruz was driving with 36-year-old Reyna Murillo Martinez when Cruz’s sports car veered off the road and hit the wall. Martinez died at the scene and Cruz was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Officers believe they were speeding at the time but it’s unclear how fast. The investigation is ongoing.

