Several people burned in double house fire in Phoenix
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters put out a double house fire in north Phoenix Friday morning. Fire officials say crews responded to the fire near 20th Street and Sweetwater Avenue around 9 a.m.
Officials said that several people were hurt with 2nd-degree burns. The Phoenix Fire Department posted a video from the scene, showing large plumes of smoke coming off of the fire. It’s unclear what caused the fire. Fire officials are investigating.
