Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Several people burned in double house fire in Phoenix

Officials are saying that several people are receiving treatment for 2nd-degree burns.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters put out a double house fire in north Phoenix Friday morning. Fire officials say crews responded to the fire near 20th Street and Sweetwater Avenue around 9 a.m.

Officials said that several people were hurt with 2nd-degree burns. The Phoenix Fire Department posted a video from the scene, showing large plumes of smoke coming off of the fire. It’s unclear what caused the fire. Fire officials are investigating.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews responding to double house fire near 20th Street & Sweetwater Avenue
DPS officials say they expect the closure to last around 4 to 5 hours.
Deadly semi truck crash closes I-17 northbound lanes near Deer Valley Road
Driver killed in double semi crash in northbound lanes of I-17
Deadly semi-truck crash closes northbound lanes on I-17
Deadly semi-truck crash closes northbound lanes on I-17