Several people burned in double house fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters put out a double house fire in north Phoenix Friday morning. Fire officials say crews responded to the fire near 20th Street and Sweetwater Avenue around 9 a.m.

Officials said that several people were hurt with 2nd-degree burns. The Phoenix Fire Department posted a video from the scene, showing large plumes of smoke coming off of the fire. It’s unclear what caused the fire. Fire officials are investigating.

Firefighters on scene of a double house fire near 20th St and Sweetwater. Crews are also treating multiple burn patients with 2nd degree burns. pic.twitter.com/Cm2htUAClz — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 20, 2022

