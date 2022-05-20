Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Residential building permits in Arizona hit 16 year high

The number of residential building permits has hit a peak, and given the newcomers to the state of Arizona, it's no surprise.
By Susan Campbell
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The number of residential building permits authorized in Arizona just reached the highest level since May 2006, 3 On Your Side has learned. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, 6,900 residential building permits were issued in the state in March 2022. It is an increase of 976 permits compared to February 2022 and an increase of 1,893 permits compared to March 2021, representing a 38% jump.

“There is this real demand for housing that is fueling the building around the state,” said Doug Walls, the labor market information director for the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. He calls the one month, 16.5% jump from February to March “impressive” but says growth in residential building projects, both single-family homes and apartments, has been increasing for more than a decade.

“One thing that I think is on everybody’s mind is the building that had gone on in early 2000, 2005, 2006, 2007, and questions of is that what we’re returning to? And I would say no, not in the least. The reason for that is looking at other indicators; we saw a lot of speculative buying back in the early 2000s. Now we’re seeing homeownership on the rise, so that means the homes that are being built are being occupied,” Walls said. “We’re also seeing rental vacancies at an all-time low, and so there is demand for those who aren’t looking to purchase.”

The spike in authorized building permits comes as Arizona’s unemployment rate ticked down to 3.2% in April.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Residential building permits hits 2006 peak
Residential building permits hits 2006 peak
Gilbert woman tells others to review bills carefully for extra charges
A Gilbert woman disputed her Cox bill after noticing an unusual charge.
Gilbert woman learns valuable lesson when it comes to reviewing bills
One Valley mobile veterinary clinic is helping pet owners cut the costs of owning a pet by...
Gilbert mobile veterinary business expands as pet parents try to cut costs