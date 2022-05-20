Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official has been ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.

A Lauderdale County judge didn’t cite a reason why the sample was needed from Casey White. But records show she approved the state’s request in an order.

White was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.

Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville, Indiana.

Vicky White died of a gunshot wound that a coroner determined was self-inflicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(From left to right) Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8 years old, and Areli...
Amber Alert: 3 children abducted in Oklahoma, officials say
DPS officials say they expect the closure to last around 4 to 5 hours.
Deadly semi truck crash closes I-17 northbound lanes near Deer Valley Road
Driver killed in double semi crash in northbound lanes of I-17
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 wounded
Nina Jankowicz, the former head of the Disinformation Governance Board set up by The Department...
Disinformation board’s ex-leader faced wave of online abuse