Phoenix nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs from euthanasia in shelters

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Renee Haberl founded the nonprofit Paws 4 A Cause, dedicated to helping dogs around the Valley. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Each year, thousands of dogs in Arizona shelters are sadly euthanized, but one Phoenix woman wants to change that statistic one pup at a time. Renee Haberl founded the nonprofit foundation Paws 4 A Cause, dedicated to helping dogs all around the Valley.

Haberl started the nonprofit three years ago after her husband was hurt in an explosion and needed a service dog. She saw the love the dog provided for her family and made it her mission to rescue dogs from high-kill shelters and abusive homes. Haberl has saved hundreds of dogs, often rescuing those who may be put down due to medical issues. Through Paws 4 A Cause, Haberl has also paid for medical care that some owners may not be able to afford, even paying for it out of her own pocket in some cases. The nonprofit covers supplies and vet bills and asks families to provide love and care for the pups.

