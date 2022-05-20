Your Life
Phoenix-area man helps homeless with hundreds of ‘care bags’

Kevin Burns helps assemble "care bags" and gives them to the homeless.
By David Baker
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley man is trying to make a difference in the growing homeless population. Kevin Burns gives people on the streets “care bags” that he puts together from donations. These bags include an assortment of items, including sunglasses, sunscreen, food, water and more.

The program started three years ago when he was coming back from Rocky Point. Burns had some extra burritos and so he gave them away to the homeless. “Project Homeless Burrito” was born. He and his wife often buy items but they also get plenty of donations. This past weekend, his family and the community helped him assemble more than 200 bags to give out to those living on the streets.

