Arizona nonprofit wildlife rescue dedicated to rehabilitating animals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Liberty Wildlife is a nonprofit wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and education center that has been in the Valley since 1981. They take in sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife with the hopes of rehabilitating them and releasing them back into the wild. In cases where the animals cannot survive if returned to the wild, those animals can become Animal Ambassadors that educate the public either on the campus just south of Sky Harbor or at various community events and schools.

Liberty Wildlife took in almost 13,000 patients in 2021 and is amazed by the caring and supportive nature of the residents of the Valley because, without their generosity, many of these animals would not stand a chance at survival. Learn more about outreach, tours, volunteering, and donations here.

