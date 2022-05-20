(Stacker) -- There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzerias

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3102 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008-3702- Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Nook

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3623 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-5126- Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Florencia Pizza Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3646 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044-7116- Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Humble Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2333 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006-1607- Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. NYPD Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1949 E Camelback Rd Ste 144, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4145- Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Pino’s Pizza AL Centro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 139 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013-4429- Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. California Pizza Kitchen Biltmore

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2400 E Camelback Rd Ste 112, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4202- Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. North Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4925 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2610- Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Mellow Mushroom Phoenix

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2490 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85085- Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Base Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3115 E Lincoln Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85016-2317- Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Spinato’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5509 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014-2502- Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Times Square Neighborhood Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2602 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027-2407- Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Spinato’s Pizzzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4848 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85048-0858- Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Stumpy’s Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $

- Address: 1331 E Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020-4276- Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. La Grande Orange Grocery and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4410 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-4145- Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Forno 301

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1694- Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Hanny’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 40 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2481- Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. La Piazza Locale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2357- Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Oregano’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4602 East Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032- Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Doughbird

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4385 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-5325- Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4669 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032-7703- Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Spinato’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1614 E Bell Rd Ste 104 Bell Road and 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022-2834- Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Oregano’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1008 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-3230- Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012-1060- Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Federal Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5210 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012- Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Pizzeria Bianco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,311 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 623 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2334- Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Cibo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (445 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 603 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003-1528- Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. The Parlor Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1916 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4110- Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Pizzeria Bianco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4743 N 20th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4706- Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Pomo Pizzeria Phoenix

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (888 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 705 N 1st St Suite 120, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2022- Read more on Tripadvisor

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.