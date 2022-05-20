Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Glendale man leaves 2 kids in car while he gambles at casino, police say

Bunchhor Keo was booked into jail on two counts of child abuse, a class 5 felony.
Bunchhor Keo was booked into jail on two counts of child abuse, a class 5 felony.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A father is facing felony charges after investigators say he left two kids in his car while he gambled inside a casino near Scottsdale on Thursday morning. According to court documents, Bunchhor Keo drove to Casino Arizona with his 5-year-old and 2-year-old. He went inside to gamble and try to “win rent money,” police said.

Somebody noticed the two kids left alone in the car while the car was running around 9:45 a.m. and called the police. Investigators said the rear passenger window was rolled down. Officers said the 5-year-old told them his dad went into the casino “to get a cookie.” It was 86 degrees outside at the time. None of the kids were hurt. Keo was booked into jail on two counts of child abuse, a class 5 felony.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The number of residential building permits has hit a peak, and given the newcomers to the state...
Residential building permits in Arizona hit 16 year high
Buck & Rider, The Mexicano, and Isabel's Amor are participating in the Arizona Restaurant...
2022 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week: Places to check out until 5/29
Street flooding during a monsoon storm from the 2019 Museum fire
Flagstaff setting up flood warning sirens around Museum Fire neighborhoods
DPS officials say they expect the closure to last around 4 to 5 hours.
I-17 NB reopens near Deer Valley Road after deadly semi-truck crash