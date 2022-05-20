Glendale man leaves 2 kids in car while he gambles at casino, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A father is facing felony charges after investigators say he left two kids in his car while he gambled inside a casino near Scottsdale on Thursday morning. According to court documents, Bunchhor Keo drove to Casino Arizona with his 5-year-old and 2-year-old. He went inside to gamble and try to “win rent money,” police said.

Somebody noticed the two kids left alone in the car while the car was running around 9:45 a.m. and called the police. Investigators said the rear passenger window was rolled down. Officers said the 5-year-old told them his dad went into the casino “to get a cookie.” It was 86 degrees outside at the time. None of the kids were hurt. Keo was booked into jail on two counts of child abuse, a class 5 felony.

