Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Ginni Thomas’ emails deepen her 2020 election involvement; urged Arizona lawmakers to overturn Trump’s loss

FILE - Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent...
FILE - Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent for The Daily Caller, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2017. Reports that Ginni Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results has put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Newly discovered emails show that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was more deeply involved in baseless efforts to overturn the 2020 election than previously known. The conservative political activist urged Republican lawmakers in Arizona after the election to choose their own slate of electors.

She argued that results giving Joe Biden a victory in the state were marred by fraud. The revelations were first published by The Washington Post on Friday, and The Associated Press subsequently obtained her emails to the lawmakers showing her efforts to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Thomas urged them to choose “a clean slate of Electors” and “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mendez said he and his wife, state Rep. Athena Salman, are avoiding in-person appearances at...
State senator facing ethics complaint from colleague due to attendance record
Rep. Juan Mendez facing ethics complaint due to attendance record
Rep. Juan Mendez facing ethics complaint due to attendance record
Sigmund Boganski was convicted in New Hampshire for casting ballots in two states.
Man stripped of voting rights in New Hampshire cast ballots in Arizona
File photo of Gov. Ducey.
2 more bills targeting COVID rules head to Ducey’s desk