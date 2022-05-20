Gilbert woman learns valuable lesson when it comes to reviewing bills

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -Lisa Peyton may like watching TV, but she doesn’t like the monthly bill that comes with it. “Well, I decided it was costing too much and that I needed to cut back some place.”

So, as they say, Peyton “cut the cord” with Cox Cable back in 2019 and instead went with a streaming service. However, Peyton kept her Internet and other services with Cox and continued to pay that Cox bill every month. “They usually text me or email me that my bill is due from them, and I just pay the bill,” Peyton explained.

Peyton would get text messages from Cox, and the bills weren’t itemized, so Peyton never really scrutinized it more carefully. She just paid for it. However, she did review it recently and discovered she’s been paying $49 a month for TV service. But remember, she canceled that back in 2019. So when she added it all up, Peyton believes she overpaid around $1,200 for a service she didn’t have. “Their response was I needed to contact the billing department and file a complaint, which I did,” Peyton said.

According to Peyton, Cox wouldn’t return her overpayments. So, she turned to 3 On Your Side for help. “I contacted Gary Harper because I see your show, and you do wonderful things.”

Gary Harper reached out to Cox, which agreed to look into Peyton’s account. According to Cox, their records indicate that Peyton did call in 2019, and during the conversation, she agreed to accept what’s called Cox Contour Flex. That’s an app that allows Cox customers like Peyton to steam all kinds of channels, and that’s what the “TV Service” item was on her bill. But it’s a feature Peyton says she had no idea she had up until recently when she finally reviewed her statement.

People pay their bills all the time without thoroughly reviewing them. This is a good reminder that when bills come in, take your time and look them over. That way, if you see something that looks off, you can check into it right then.

