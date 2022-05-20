Expect a windy Friday for Arizona!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and breezy weather is expected in the Valley today with an afternoon high of 97 degrees. Southwesterly winds will pick up later today to between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts of up to 30 mph.

Stronger winds are anticipated in the high country where both a Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning have been issued. Low relative humidities and strong winds make this an especially dangerous day for wildfire behavior. Southwesterly winds in the higher elevations of our state could gust to 55, even 60 mph in spots. Blowing dust is a possibility in much of the state.

Today’s strong winds are being driven by a trough of low pressure sinking toward Arizona from the north. The trough stalls out to our north through this evening, and by this weekend, winds are expected to be much lighter but still breezy, especially in the mountains. The trough also brings slight cooling, with Valley highs in the upper 90s today and low 90s tomorrow. The upper 90s are likely again on Sunday and Monday before a climb begins next week.

Strong high pressure is expected to build over our region next week, bringing afternoon temperatures above 105 by the second half of the week. No rain is expected in the next 7 days across Arizona.

