Deadly semi crash closes I-17 northbound lanes near Deer Valley Road

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A crash between three Shamrock semi-trucks has temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Deer Valley Road Friday morning. Originally it was reported that two semi-trucks had crashed, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety has now confirmed that three trucks were involved.

It all happened just after 4:15 a.m. when one Shamrock semi-truck stalled out while driving in the area. Another Shamrock semi-truck driver saw the malfunction happen and pulled his vehicle over to assist. According to DPS, the driver who pulled over attempted to call the third Shamrock truck following behind them to warn him of the stalled-out truck, but the vehicle was unable to stop in time and crashed into the back of the stalled semi. The driver of the third semi-truck has been confirmed dead.

DPS officials say that they expect the closure to last for about 4 or 5 hours. For now, officials are asking drivers to find an alternate route. Around 4:15 a.m., ADOT’s traffic cameras showed the crash with at least one semi in flames.

Two semis crashed around 4:15 a.m. this morning and have caught on fire. The crash has closed the northbound lanes of I-17, according to ADOT. (ADOT)

ADOT’s Twitter post around 5 a.m. shows heavy police and emergency response vehicle presence in the area of the crash.

*CLOSURE*



The northbound lanes of I-17 are CLOSED after Deer Valley Road.



The closure is due to a crash.



Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#PHXtraffic #I17 pic.twitter.com/AK9v93EO7z — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2022

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.