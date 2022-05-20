Your Life
Cardinals release final details for preseason schedule

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, fans arrive prior to an NFL football game...
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, fans arrive prior to an NFL football game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By David Baker
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Seven days after their full regular-season schedule was released, the Arizona Cardinals made public the final touches of their preseason schedule. The Red Birds open the preseason in Cincinnati against the defending AFC champion Bengals on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Arizona time. It will be the first preseason matchup between the Cards and Bengals since 2014 and only the Cardinals’ second visit to Cincinnati in the preseason.

They’ll host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. It’s the first-ever preseason game against the Ravens. The preseason ends with a trip to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. It will be the Cardinals’ first preseason game against the Titans since 2012.

Last week, the Cardinals unveiled its regular-season schedule, which includes four nationally televised games.

Arizona Cardinals release full 2022 schedule

