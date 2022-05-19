Winds picking up around Arizona again

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A very nice morning with lows in the 70′s. This afternoon we will see above-average temperatures again. Today will be our last triple-digit day for the next 4 to 5 days as a low-pressure system will pass to the north of us and cool things down a bit.

This low will also pick up the winds a bit here in the Valley and up north. Expect a breezy afternoon with winds around 10 – 15 MPH in the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for this afternoon and evening north of the Rim. We could see gusts up to 45 mph and a high fire danger with dry conditions. Tomorrow we will also see some wind, with gusts up to 35 mph for Friday. Because of that, they have issued a Fire Weather Watch for tomorrow

That low will move east and take with it the winds on Saturday. The good news is it will also bring with it cooler weather through Monday. We will see high temperatures around the mid 90′s Friday through Monday. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Great morning temps as well with lows in the 70′s; enjoy!

